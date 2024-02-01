SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices Of Vincent Wong Remind British American Tobacco Investors Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 25, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. ("British American Tobacco") (NYSE: BTI) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 9, 2023 and December 6, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in

British American Tobacco, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against

British American Tobacco includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) British American Tobacco materially understated the risks and potential likelihood of an impairment to its Premium American Cigarette Brands as a result of various longstanding headwinds and; (2) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2024

Aggrieved

British American Tobacco investors only have until March 25, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

