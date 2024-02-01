Azerbaijan Accomplishes Impressive Economic Results Under Leadership Of President Ilham Aliyev - View From Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan has achieved impressive economic results under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, Saken Mukan, a Kazakh political scientist, and professor of the Department of Media Communication and History of Kazakhstan at MUIT JSC, told Trend .

"Azerbaijan's economic achievements since President Ilham Aliyev assumed the post of President have achieved impressive results in the era of rapidly changing economic paradigm in the world," he stressed.

According to him, Azerbaijan has diversified its economy during the period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership of the country and is now shifting from raw material dependence to manufacturing of ready-made products.

"Azerbaijan's geo-economic potential is very attractive for other countries in the region. Azerbaijan is currently a key actor in the region to ensure the transit of goods and services," the political scientist noted.

Among Azerbaijan's achievements in recent years, Saken Mukan highlighted the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

"Of course, this was accomplished thanks to the very well-thought-out military-political strategy of President Ilham Aliyev. This will forever remain in the memory of both current and future generations. This unprecedented achievement will be inscribed in the history textbooks of Azerbaijan," he said.

The political scientist mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev's role in making Azerbaijan an indispensable player in the region is unequivocally irreplaceable.

"During this period Azerbaijan has become a binding link between the so-called West and East, Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy rightfully meets the interests of all stakeholders in cooperation on the transit potential of the country. In addition, Azerbaijan is quite successful in implementing infrastructure projects in the region, having huge investment potential," Saken Mukan added.

Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the political scientist emphasized that they have been and will be developing dynamically. He also noted that the countries actively cooperate both in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as within the framework of various organizations.

