Azerbaijan Accomplishes Impressive Economic Results Under Leadership Of President Ilham Aliyev - View From Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan has
achieved impressive economic results under the leadership of
President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, Saken Mukan, a
Kazakh political scientist, and professor of the Department of
Media Communication and History of Kazakhstan at MUIT JSC, told
Trend .
"Azerbaijan's economic achievements since President Ilham Aliyev
assumed the post of President have achieved impressive results in
the era of rapidly changing economic paradigm in the world," he
stressed.
According to him, Azerbaijan has diversified its economy during
the period of President Ilham Aliyev's leadership of the country
and is now shifting from raw material dependence to manufacturing
of ready-made products.
"Azerbaijan's geo-economic potential is very attractive for
other countries in the region. Azerbaijan is currently a key actor
in the region to ensure the transit of goods and services," the
political scientist noted.
Among Azerbaijan's achievements in recent years, Saken Mukan
highlighted the restoration of the country's territorial
integrity.
"Of course, this was accomplished thanks to the very
well-thought-out military-political strategy of President Ilham
Aliyev. This will forever remain in the memory of both current and
future generations. This unprecedented achievement will be
inscribed in the history textbooks of Azerbaijan," he said.
The political scientist mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev's
role in making Azerbaijan an indispensable player in the region is
unequivocally irreplaceable.
"During this period Azerbaijan has become a binding link between
the so-called West and East, Azerbaijan's balanced foreign policy
rightfully meets the interests of all stakeholders in cooperation
on the transit potential of the country. In addition, Azerbaijan is
quite successful in implementing infrastructure projects in the
region, having huge investment potential," Saken Mukan added.
Speaking about the relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan,
the political scientist emphasized that they have been and will be
developing dynamically. He also noted that the countries actively
cooperate both in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as
within the framework of various organizations.
