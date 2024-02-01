China, Kyrgyzstan Hope For Closer Ties In Energy Collaboration

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. China and
Kyrgyzstan discussed deepening collaboration in the energy sector,
Trend reports.
This issue was the primary focus of discussions during between
Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, and the
Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan, Du Dewen.
Throughout the meeting, matters of cooperation between the
Ministry of Energy and Chinese companies were explored, including
steps towards project implementation and preparations for the
commencement of operations. Both parties also engaged in talks
regarding the development of green energy, attracting investments,
and expediting the construction of solar and wind power
stations.
Ibraev highlighted the potential of Kyrgyzstan's power sector,
collaborative efforts with investors on major projects, and the
streamlining of state laws for investors. The minister mentioned
specific Chinese companies working collaboratively with Kyrgyzstan
in the energy sector. He expressed his eagerness to consistently
work together and propel advancements in this field.
In turn, the Chinese Ambassador underscored the necessity of
further deepening cooperation. She conveyed that some of China's
most renowned energy companies express interest in constructing
hydroelectric and solar-wind power stations in Kyrgyzstan.
