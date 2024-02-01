President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Awards Presidential Prizes To Group Of Youths - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting Presidential Prizes for Youth for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the Presidential Youth Prizes for 2024 will be awarded to the following individuals for their outstanding achievements in research, education, culture, youth policy and youth work, social and socially-oriented activity, innovations, and entrepreneurship:

Abdullayeva Gulnar Rizvan gizi

Agamirova Ravana Seymur gizi

Aghazade Tariel Isa oglu

Allahverdiyev Ayhan Elman oglu

Bakhyshova Rzayeva Kimyakhanum Ziyad gizi

Magherramova Zarifa Huseyn gizi

Mamedov Ulujay Akif oglu

Mamedova Dinara Bakhtiyar gizi

Mammadova Fatima Nizami gizi

Miralamli Parviz Atamali oglu.

