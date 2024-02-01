President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Awards Presidential Prizes To Group Of Youths - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting
Presidential Prizes for Youth for 2024, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the Presidential Youth Prizes for 2024
will be awarded to the following individuals for their outstanding
achievements in research, education, culture, youth policy and
youth work, social and socially-oriented activity, innovations, and
entrepreneurship:
Abdullayeva Gulnar Rizvan gizi
Agamirova Ravana Seymur gizi
Aghazade Tariel Isa oglu
Allahverdiyev Ayhan Elman oglu
Bakhyshova Rzayeva Kimyakhanum Ziyad gizi
Magherramova Zarifa Huseyn gizi
Mamedov Ulujay Akif oglu
Mamedova Dinara Bakhtiyar gizi
Mammadova Fatima Nizami gizi
Miralamli Parviz Atamali oglu.
