Shuttle Buses To Run From Azerbaijan's Lachin To Living Settlements

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. In Lachin city,
efforts are being made to organize public transit for passengers,
Trend reports,
referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation
of Azerbaijan.
Based on the source, routes in three directions have been put
out for bid. The routes from Lachin city to Zabukh village, Lachin
city to Zerti village, and Lachin to Garykaha will begin operations
soon.
Analysis is also being undertaken in other Azerbaijani
territories that have been liberated from occupation in conjunction
with the establishment of regular bus routes.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.