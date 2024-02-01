               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Shuttle Buses To Run From Azerbaijan's Lachin To Living Settlements


2/1/2024 5:53:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. In Lachin city, efforts are being made to organize public transit for passengers, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan.

Based on the source, routes in three directions have been put out for bid. The routes from Lachin city to Zabukh village, Lachin city to Zerti village, and Lachin to Garykaha will begin operations soon.

Analysis is also being undertaken in other Azerbaijani territories that have been liberated from occupation in conjunction with the establishment of regular bus routes.

