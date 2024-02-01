Kyrgyzstan Addresses Seed Import Issues To Boost Agricultural Production

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. The import of
seeds to meet the needs of the country's agricultural producers was
discussed in Kyrgyzstan., Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, these
issues were addressed during a meeting involving representatives
from the department for the expertise of agricultural crops under
the country's Ministry of Agriculture, the Seed Association of
Kyrgyzstan, and suppliers of agricultural crop seeds.
During the discussions, concerns were raised about the necessity
for farmers to use only certified seeds to ensure high yields. The
sides also touched upon the need for government support for major
seed suppliers.
It was noted that by 2024, Kyrgyzstan's farmers will be
adequately supplied with quality seeds for major agricultural
crops.
As a result of the meeting, memorandums of cooperation in the
supply of seeds and planting materials for agricultural crops were
signed with each supplier.
