               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyrgyzstan Addresses Seed Import Issues To Boost Agricultural Production


2/1/2024 5:53:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 1. The import of seeds to meet the needs of the country's agricultural producers was discussed in Kyrgyzstan., Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, these issues were addressed during a meeting involving representatives from the department for the expertise of agricultural crops under the country's Ministry of Agriculture, the Seed Association of Kyrgyzstan, and suppliers of agricultural crop seeds.

During the discussions, concerns were raised about the necessity for farmers to use only certified seeds to ensure high yields. The sides also touched upon the need for government support for major seed suppliers.

It was noted that by 2024, Kyrgyzstan's farmers will be adequately supplied with quality seeds for major agricultural crops.

As a result of the meeting, memorandums of cooperation in the supply of seeds and planting materials for agricultural crops were signed with each supplier.

MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search