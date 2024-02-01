UNDP Diversely Coworks With Azerbaijani Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Center of
Circumstances within the National Hydrometeorological Service of
the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan
obtained IT equipment within the scope of the project "National
Adaptation Plan" implemented in collaboration with the United
Nations Development Program (UNDP), Trend reports, referring to the UNDP.
"This project is implemented with the support of the UN Green
Climate Fund, and the IT equipment will help the Center of
Circumstances under the National Hydrometeorological Service to
improve data exchange," the UNDP information noted.
Alessandra Roccasalvo, acting UNDP Resident Representative in
Azerbaijan, visited the Situation Center and stated that in the
future, projects will be implemented together with Azerbaijan to
strengthen early warning systems and improve the dissemination of
various types of climate information.
