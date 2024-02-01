UNDP Diversely Coworks With Azerbaijani Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Center of Circumstances within the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan obtained IT equipment within the scope of the project "National Adaptation Plan" implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Trend reports, referring to the UNDP.

"This project is implemented with the support of the UN Green Climate Fund, and the IT equipment will help the Center of Circumstances under the National Hydrometeorological Service to improve data exchange," the UNDP information noted.

Alessandra Roccasalvo, acting UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, visited the Situation Center and stated that in the future, projects will be implemented together with Azerbaijan to strengthen early warning systems and improve the dissemination of various types of climate information.

