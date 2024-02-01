Azerbaijan Prolongs Excise Benefit Term On Imported Jet Fuel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Cabinet of
Ministers of Azerbaijan made changes to the“Excise rates on
excisable goods imported into the territory of the Republic of
Azerbaijan”, approved by a decision dated January 19, 2001,
Trend reports.
The corresponding decision was signed by the country's Prime
Minister Ali Asadov.
According to the decision, the term for reducing the excise tax
on TS-1 fuel and other types of jet fuel imported into Azerbaijan
from 80 manat ($47) to one manat (59 cents) per ton has been
prolonged until the end of this year (another year).
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.