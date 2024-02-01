Uzbekistan Stakes In Road Reconstruction, Landscaping With China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan
and China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd.
(CCFED) signed agreements to implement projects in Tashkent on road
reconstruction and landscaping, Trend reports.
The event took place during a meeting between the Tashkent
delegation and representatives of CCFED in Shenzhen.
Chairman of CCFED Tian Weiguo warmly welcomed the delegation
headed by acting governor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov and
expressed readiness to discuss the prospects of cooperation in the
spheres of landscaping, urban development, and infrastructure.
Umurzakov showed gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed
confidence that favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, created by
the joint efforts of Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev and
Chinese president Xi Jinping, should be strengthened through mutual
cooperation and mutually beneficial deals.
He also provided information on the planned major projects in
Tashkent, emphasizing the need to expand green areas and improve
infrastructure for road traffic.
Tian Weiguo expressed confidence in the favorable investment
climate in Tashkent, emphasizing the willingness and readiness to
work with public and private organizations in Tashkent.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and China have started cargo
transportation via a new route.
The new trade route connects Uzbekistan with Qingdao, located in
the eastern part of China, and allows prompt, economical, and safe
cargo transportation.
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.