Uzbekistan Stakes In Road Reconstruction, Landscaping With China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan and China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Corp., Ltd. (CCFED) signed agreements to implement projects in Tashkent on road reconstruction and landscaping, Trend reports.

The event took place during a meeting between the Tashkent delegation and representatives of CCFED in Shenzhen.

Chairman of CCFED Tian Weiguo warmly welcomed the delegation headed by acting governor of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov and expressed readiness to discuss the prospects of cooperation in the spheres of landscaping, urban development, and infrastructure.

Umurzakov showed gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, created by the joint efforts of Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese president Xi Jinping, should be strengthened through mutual cooperation and mutually beneficial deals.

He also provided information on the planned major projects in Tashkent, emphasizing the need to expand green areas and improve infrastructure for road traffic.

Tian Weiguo expressed confidence in the favorable investment climate in Tashkent, emphasizing the willingness and readiness to work with public and private organizations in Tashkent.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and China have started cargo transportation via a new route.

The new trade route connects Uzbekistan with Qingdao, located in the eastern part of China, and allows prompt, economical, and safe cargo transportation.