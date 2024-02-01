EU Identifies TITR-Framed Investments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The EU has
identified 33 areas for investing in the physical infrastructure of
segments of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR,
or Middle Corridor), Trend reports via the EU Commissioner for
Transport Adina Valean.
"The modern TITR is a cornerstone of the EU's efforts to promote
regional economic integration and improve connections with Europe.
We have identified 33 investment needs for the TITR infrastructure,
ranging from the modernization of railways to increasing the
capacity of ports on the Caspian Sea and upgrading the fleet," said
Valean.
To note, the EU is ready to allocate 10 billion euros for the
development of the TITR.
The Chief Operating Officer of the Baku International Sea Trade
Port, Eugene Seah, also participated in a meeting at the EU
investment forum on the TITR in Brussels. He informed me about the
expansion of the port's capacity to 25 million tons per year,
including through attracting foreign financing. This expansion is
expected to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the
TITR.
The TITR has been operational since 2014, and in 2023, it
transported over 2.7 million tons of cargo.
