UK's Foreign Office Representative Pays Visit To Baku (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. British
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has expressed his delight over
his first meeting with Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia
at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Chris
Allan in Baku, UK Ambassador Fergus Auld wrote on X, Trend reports.
"We had fruitful discussions with government officials to step
up our bilateral relations. Wrapping up the day with a dinner
alongside representatives from think tanks was a great way to
explore opportunities for cooperation," the ambassador said in a
post.
