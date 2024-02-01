Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Increases Throughput Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan
Railways (AR) is actively cooperating with participants of
international corridors to define transparent pricing policy,
remove restrictions on infrastructure, and timely and safe delivery
of cargoes, Arif Agayev, Advisor to AR Chairman, said during his
speech at the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia
Transport Connectivity in Brussels, Trend reports.
Agayev noted that Azerbaijan is one of the most important
countries on the route of the Middle Corridor and invests heavily
in the development of transport infrastructure.
"The Mid-Term Planning Service between the railroads of
Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan has been created to establish
information exchange and provide forecasting of major and strategic
cargoes between the participants of the Middle Corridor. This
allows to equally distribute transit flows while increasing the
volume of transportation along the corridor," he said.
According to Agayev, a joint venture was established by the
railway structures of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia to
increase the volume of transit cargo transportation along the
Middle Corridor and effective management of the process. Besides,
to accelerate transit cargo operations and their dispatch to
destination AR, ASCO, and Baku International Sea Trade Port have
organized a Joint Operations Management Service in Alat port. Also,
the arrival and departure times of trains to their destination on
the Azerbaijan-Georgia route were significantly reduced as a result
of coordinated actions with the State Customs Committee and the
State Border Guard Service.
The advisor to the AR Chairman added that works on the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project, which is the main branch of the
Middle Corridor, are ongoing.
"The works on the expansion of the Georgian segment of this road
will be completed in a few months. Thus, the throughput capacity of
BTK will be increased from 1 million tons to 5 million tons," he
noted.
