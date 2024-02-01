Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Armenian Parliament Speaker's Opinion On Azerbaijani Constitution

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The opinion of
the Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan about the presence of
provisions in the Constitution and legal acts of Azerbaijan which
should be changed is irresponsible, the Western Azerbaijan
Community's statement said, Trend reports.
“It seems that he, like Vardan Oskanyan [Armenian ex-foreign
minister], still lives in an invented parallel world. Simonyan,
instead of talking about Azerbaijan, which is the victorious
country, should better comment on, as he himself says, 'the lion
that looks like a smiley face' on the coat of arms of Armenia,” the
statement reads.
