Western Azerbaijan Community Slams Armenian Parliament Speaker's Opinion On Azerbaijani Constitution


2/1/2024 5:53:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The opinion of the Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan about the presence of provisions in the Constitution and legal acts of Azerbaijan which should be changed is irresponsible, the Western Azerbaijan Community's statement said, Trend reports.

“It seems that he, like Vardan Oskanyan [Armenian ex-foreign minister], still lives in an invented parallel world. Simonyan, instead of talking about Azerbaijan, which is the victorious country, should better comment on, as he himself says, 'the lion that looks like a smiley face' on the coat of arms of Armenia,” the statement reads.

