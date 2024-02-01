Armenia Keeps Polluting Environment, Violating Azerbaijani People's Rights - Peter Owiti

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Flora and fauna
in Azerbaijan and neighboring countries continue to be polluted due
to the activities of the Armenian government and its private
enterprises, which is of deep concern, Peter Owiti, executive
director of WOTE Youth Development Projects Organization (Kenya),
told Trend .
According to him, such actions lead to the violation of the
rights of the Azerbaijani people.
"Citizens have a legal right for clean air and water. However,
this situation does not comply with these norms, as mining
activities in Armenia lead to environmental pollution, in
neighboring countries," the executive director of the organization
said.
He emphasized that the Armenian government and private companies
are not reacting to the concerns of civil society in both
countries.
"We urge the UN to intervene and the Government of Armenia to
strictly comply with the protocols required for environmental
impact assessments. We emphasize that in addition to the priority
issues, other environmental concerns remain pressing and require
our attention, especially in the context of respecting the rights
of the people of Azerbaijan," Owiti said.
In conclusion, Peter Owiti expressed confidence that the appeal
to the UN will be considered in the context of preparations for the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in
Azerbaijan.
