Armenia Keeps Polluting Environment, Violating Azerbaijani People's Rights - Peter Owiti

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Flora and fauna in Azerbaijan and neighboring countries continue to be polluted due to the activities of the Armenian government and its private enterprises, which is of deep concern, Peter Owiti, executive director of WOTE Youth Development Projects Organization (Kenya), told Trend .

According to him, such actions lead to the violation of the rights of the Azerbaijani people.

"Citizens have a legal right for clean air and water. However, this situation does not comply with these norms, as mining activities in Armenia lead to environmental pollution, in neighboring countries," the executive director of the organization said.

He emphasized that the Armenian government and private companies are not reacting to the concerns of civil society in both countries.

"We urge the UN to intervene and the Government of Armenia to strictly comply with the protocols required for environmental impact assessments. We emphasize that in addition to the priority issues, other environmental concerns remain pressing and require our attention, especially in the context of respecting the rights of the people of Azerbaijan," Owiti said.

In conclusion, Peter Owiti expressed confidence that the appeal to the UN will be considered in the context of preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan.

