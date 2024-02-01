Armenia's Illegal Activities Have Very Bad Impact On Ecology Of Caucasus - Expert

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Illegal
activities of the Amuldag mine in Armenia have a very bad impact on
water sources, natural springs, rivers, and lakes, Maryam Danesh, a
resident scholar at the University of Washington and Lee School of
Law, said, Trend reports.
"I want to express the deep concern of civil society
organizations in Azerbaijan and Armenia about the activities of the
Armenian government and companies involved in gold extraction at
this mine," she said.
Maryam Danysh added that the operation of the mine also has a
very bad effect on the ecosystem of the Caucasus Mountains and on
the people who live in this region.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01022024000187011040ID1107796708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.