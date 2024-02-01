               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia's Illegal Activities Have Very Bad Impact On Ecology Of Caucasus - Expert


2/1/2024 5:53:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Illegal activities of the Amuldag mine in Armenia have a very bad impact on water sources, natural springs, rivers, and lakes, Maryam Danesh, a resident scholar at the University of Washington and Lee School of Law, said, Trend reports.

"I want to express the deep concern of civil society organizations in Azerbaijan and Armenia about the activities of the Armenian government and companies involved in gold extraction at this mine," she said.

Maryam Danysh added that the operation of the mine also has a very bad effect on the ecosystem of the Caucasus Mountains and on the people who live in this region.

