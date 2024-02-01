Uzbekistan, Canada Discuss Co-Op In Various Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan and Canada discussed further development of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, Trend reports.

This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's minister of investment, industry and trade Laziz Kudratov with ambassador of Canada Alan Hamson on January 31.

The meeting agenda also included consideration of potential areas in which both countries can realize joint technological projects and initiatives.

"There is a huge untapped potential in bilateral relations between Canada and Uzbekistan. Undoubtedly, we will make every effort to systematically realize it," Alan Hamson said.

Following the results of the meeting, the format of further interaction was agreed upon in order to elaborate in detail the opportunities and mechanisms for expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Canada.

Earlier, Canada appointed Alan Hamson as a new ambassador to Uzbekistan. He has been serving as the ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.