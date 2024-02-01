Uzbekistan, Canada Discuss Co-Op In Various Spheres

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 1. Uzbekistan
and Canada discussed further development of cooperation in trade,
economic and investment spheres, Trend reports.
This was discussed at a meeting between Uzbekistan's minister of
investment, industry and trade Laziz Kudratov with ambassador of
Canada Alan Hamson on January 31.
The meeting agenda also included consideration of potential
areas in which both countries can realize joint technological
projects and initiatives.
"There is a huge untapped potential in bilateral relations
between Canada and Uzbekistan. Undoubtedly, we will make every
effort to systematically realize it," Alan Hamson said.
Following the results of the meeting, the format of further
interaction was agreed upon in order to elaborate in detail the
opportunities and mechanisms for expanding trade, economic and
investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Canada.
Earlier, Canada appointed Alan Hamson as a new ambassador to
Uzbekistan. He has been serving as the ambassador of Canada to
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
