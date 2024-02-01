Smart Construction Technology Trends 2024: Forecast Of MENA & Asia By Viact

(MENAFN- Mid-East) viAct, a leader in construction technology, stands as a visionary, offering a glimpse into
the future with its crystal ball insights. As we step into 2024, their forecasts take center
stage, unveiling anticipated trends that are poised to redefine the landscape of construction technology in Asia and the MENA region. From groundbreaking innovations in automation to transformative advancements in project management, viAct's predictions aim to guide industry players through the evolving terrain of technological progress.
Join to delve into this exclusive preview, exploring 5 emerging trends in construction
that promise to shape the way structures are conceived and constructed in the coming
year.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Project Planning
In 2024, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for project planning emerges as a
transformative trend within the construction industry in Asia and the MENA. AI is increasingly employed to revolutionize project planning processes, offering unparalleled
capabilities in data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling. AI algorithms
analyze vast datasets related to project timelines, resource allocation, and historical performance, enabling more accurate forecasting of project milestones and potential
risks. This results in optimized scheduling, improved resource utilization, and enhanced
decision-making for construction project managers.
Video Analytics for Site Surveillance & Inspection
Leveraging advanced computer vision technologies, video analytics trend involves the
analysis of video footage from construction sites, enabling automated monitoring,
anomaly detection, and real-time insights. Video Analytics enhances traditional
inspection processes in Asia & the MENA, providing a comprehensive and efficient
means of gathering data. This technology trend invades these regions in different forms
like AI-enabled Project Control Centers (PCC), Smart Site Safety systems (SSSS)in
Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong or strict governmental regulations regarding Video
Surveillance System (VSS) in Singapore. There would be enthusiastic integration of
video analytics in 2024 which would welcome tech-driven construction practices,
fostering enhanced project oversight and risk management.
Generative AI for Project Collaboration
In the post ChatGPT era, 2024 would witness a spike in transformative trend of
Generative AI across MENA and Asia, specifically in the construction industry. This
innovative technology fosters enhanced project collaboration by dynamically generating
real-time solutions for on-site challenges. Leveraging data from various sources;
Generative AI optimizes resource allocation, facilitates seamless communication among
project stakeholders, and adapts construction plans to unforeseen circumstances. Its
ability to quickly analyze and propose alternatives streamlines decision-making,
improving overall project efficiency. From optimizing workflows to foreseeing potential
bottlenecks, Generative AI stands at the forefront of fostering collaboration during the
construction phase, paving the way for a more agile and responsive construction
industry.
IoT wearables for Smart Risk Management
2024 would be a year of IoT wearables in the construction realm of Asia and the MENA,
revolutionizing risk management for EHS teams. These devices, quipped with sensors
and connectivity, offer real-time monitoring of workers engaged in tasks like confined
space entry and work at height. By collecting and analyzing data on environmental
conditions, movement patterns, and vital signs, IoT wearables ensure proactive risk
mitigation. The technology enhances safety protocols in critical construction activities
like while working in confined spaces or at heights by providing instant alerts. These
alerts act as crucial insights for swift response to potential hazards, fostering a smarter
and safer construction environment in the dynamic regions of Asia and the MENA.
Predictive Analytics for Sustainable Lifecycle
The integration of Large Language Models (LLM) is anticipated as another emerging
trend in construction technology for 2024. By redefining predictive analytics; decision-
making processes would be made more intelligent in a data-driven approach to
sustainable construction practices in the large construction landscapes of the MENA
and Asia. Leveraging advanced algorithms like Large Language Models, predictive
analytics anticipates potential challenges throughout the construction process,
optimizing resource utilization and minimizing environmental impact. These models
analyze vast datasets, offering insights into material requirements, energy consumption,
and equipment maintenance needs. By predicting and addressing issues proactively,
construction projects can enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and align with sustainability
goals.
Hugo Cheuk, COO of viAct navigates this dynamic tapestry as“There is a dawn of a
new era in the construction landscape across Asia and the MENA, the paradigm is
shifting towards unprecedented innovation and transformative practices. The traditional
meets the cutting-edge, and we stand at the forefront of this evolution. Our commitment
at viAct is not just to change skylines, but to redefine the very essence of construction.
This marks a pivotal moment where technology seamlessly blends with tradition,
shaping sustainable, efficient, and remarkable structures. To have a detailed overview
of these transformative technology trends in Asia & MENA; read the trend report
“Building Beyond: Trends of Generative AI & LLM in Construction for 2024” reflecting
how the sector is moving towards intelligent, eco-conscious, and groundbreaking
construction methodologies for a resilient future.”
MENAFN01022024005446012082ID1107796700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.