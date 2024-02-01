Smart Construction Technology Trends 2024: Forecast Of MENA & Asia By Viact

(MENAFN- Mid-East) viAct, a leader in construction technology, stands as a visionary, offering a glimpse into

the future with its crystal ball insights. As we step into 2024, their forecasts take center

stage, unveiling anticipated trends that are poised to redefine the landscape of construction technology in Asia and the MENA region. From groundbreaking innovations in automation to transformative advancements in project management, viAct's predictions aim to guide industry players through the evolving terrain of technological progress.

Join to delve into this exclusive preview, exploring 5 emerging trends in construction

that promise to shape the way structures are conceived and constructed in the coming

year.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Project Planning

In 2024, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for project planning emerges as a

transformative trend within the construction industry in Asia and the MENA. AI is increasingly employed to revolutionize project planning processes, offering unparalleled

capabilities in data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling. AI algorithms

analyze vast datasets related to project timelines, resource allocation, and historical performance, enabling more accurate forecasting of project milestones and potential

risks. This results in optimized scheduling, improved resource utilization, and enhanced

decision-making for construction project managers.

Video Analytics for Site Surveillance & Inspection

Leveraging advanced computer vision technologies, video analytics trend involves the

analysis of video footage from construction sites, enabling automated monitoring,

anomaly detection, and real-time insights. Video Analytics enhances traditional

inspection processes in Asia & the MENA, providing a comprehensive and efficient

means of gathering data. This technology trend invades these regions in different forms

like AI-enabled Project Control Centers (PCC), Smart Site Safety systems (SSSS)in

Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong or strict governmental regulations regarding Video

Surveillance System (VSS) in Singapore. There would be enthusiastic integration of

video analytics in 2024 which would welcome tech-driven construction practices,

fostering enhanced project oversight and risk management.

Generative AI for Project Collaboration

In the post ChatGPT era, 2024 would witness a spike in transformative trend of

Generative AI across MENA and Asia, specifically in the construction industry. This

innovative technology fosters enhanced project collaboration by dynamically generating

real-time solutions for on-site challenges. Leveraging data from various sources;

Generative AI optimizes resource allocation, facilitates seamless communication among

project stakeholders, and adapts construction plans to unforeseen circumstances. Its

ability to quickly analyze and propose alternatives streamlines decision-making,

improving overall project efficiency. From optimizing workflows to foreseeing potential

bottlenecks, Generative AI stands at the forefront of fostering collaboration during the

construction phase, paving the way for a more agile and responsive construction

industry.

IoT wearables for Smart Risk Management

2024 would be a year of IoT wearables in the construction realm of Asia and the MENA,

revolutionizing risk management for EHS teams. These devices, quipped with sensors

and connectivity, offer real-time monitoring of workers engaged in tasks like confined

space entry and work at height. By collecting and analyzing data on environmental

conditions, movement patterns, and vital signs, IoT wearables ensure proactive risk

mitigation. The technology enhances safety protocols in critical construction activities

like while working in confined spaces or at heights by providing instant alerts. These

alerts act as crucial insights for swift response to potential hazards, fostering a smarter

and safer construction environment in the dynamic regions of Asia and the MENA.

Predictive Analytics for Sustainable Lifecycle

The integration of Large Language Models (LLM) is anticipated as another emerging

trend in construction technology for 2024. By redefining predictive analytics; decision-

making processes would be made more intelligent in a data-driven approach to

sustainable construction practices in the large construction landscapes of the MENA

and Asia. Leveraging advanced algorithms like Large Language Models, predictive

analytics anticipates potential challenges throughout the construction process,

optimizing resource utilization and minimizing environmental impact. These models

analyze vast datasets, offering insights into material requirements, energy consumption,

and equipment maintenance needs. By predicting and addressing issues proactively,

construction projects can enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and align with sustainability

goals.

Hugo Cheuk, COO of viAct navigates this dynamic tapestry as“There is a dawn of a

new era in the construction landscape across Asia and the MENA, the paradigm is

shifting towards unprecedented innovation and transformative practices. The traditional

meets the cutting-edge, and we stand at the forefront of this evolution. Our commitment

at viAct is not just to change skylines, but to redefine the very essence of construction.

This marks a pivotal moment where technology seamlessly blends with tradition,

shaping sustainable, efficient, and remarkable structures. To have a detailed overview

of these transformative technology trends in Asia & MENA; read the trend report

“Building Beyond: Trends of Generative AI & LLM in Construction for 2024” reflecting

how the sector is moving towards intelligent, eco-conscious, and groundbreaking

construction methodologies for a resilient future.”