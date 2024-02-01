EURUSD Forecast Today - 01/02: Euro's Pre-FOMC Trader Worry

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The euro exhibited significant fluctuations during Wednesday's trading session as market participants awaited the outcomes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. While the interest rate decision held some importance, it was the subsequent press conference that held the potential to instigate notable movements in the market.

In the EUR/USD pair, the euro initially experienced a slight decline during Wednesday's trading, briefly testing the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Currently, the market appears characterized by volatile activity sandwiched between the 200-day EMA and the 50-day EMA indicators. The market's future trajectory largely hinges on any decisions and statements emanating from Jerome Powell during the press conference. I think he will“play ball” with Wall Street, but you never know.

In the event that the euro breaks below the 200-day EMA, it is anticipated that the 1.0750 level beneath it will provide a degree of support. Conversely, if the market trends higher, the 50-day EMA may serve as a resistance level . A sustained move above the 50-day EMA could potentially lead to the market targeting the 1.10 level, a significant area of historical importance that will be closely monitored.

The likelihood of a definitive breakout from this range remains uncertain. The market appears to be grappling with uncertainty, and the prospects for the remainder of the year suggest a possibility of choppiness and sideways movements. The Federal Reserve's expected rate cuts in 2024 are a known factor, but the European Central Bank's response remains unclear, especially with Germany facing economic challenges. The current circumstances in Europe are complex, and it is conceivable that the ECB may consider a shift towards looser monetary policy as the year unfolds. This is a key aspect that market participants are attempting to decipher.

In light of these considerations, it is plausible that short-term rallies could present selling opportunities. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to expect the market to remain within the established range. Any unexpected developments arising from Jerome Powell's statements during the press conference could alter this outlook. As it stands, this analysis outlines the most probable path forward for the euro in the current market environment, in a word being somewhat sideways in a large area between the 1.0750 level and the 1.10 level above.

