Transaction With Related Parties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS PRFoods (hereinafter“PRFoods”) hereby notifies investors of the following related parties' transaction.

Saaremere Kala AS and PRFoods's shareholder Amber Trust II S.C.A., SICAR (hereinafter „ATII“), have entered into a claim assignment and loan agreement on 31.01.2024, under which ATII shall assign its loan claim in principal amount of EUR 250,000 against Redstorm OÜ to Saaremere Kala AS against its nominal value, which obligation shall be treated as a loan with the with an interest rate of 8.0% and repayment date 31.12.2024. Loan has been granted without collateral. The purpose of the transaction is to set off the loan claim against the obligations of Saare Kala Tootmine OÜ towards Redstorm OÜ.

As ATII holds a qualifying holding in PRFoods and members of ATII managing bodies Lauri Kustaa Äimä and Harvey Sawikin are members of PRFoods Supervisory Board, the above-mentioned transaction qualifies as a related party transaction. The transaction is not considered a significant transaction under the rules of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Kristjan Kotkas

Member of the Management Board