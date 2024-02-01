Coast Guard Celebrates 48Th Raising Day With Kerala-Mumbai Motorbike Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard celebrated the 48th Raising Day with a five-day long motorcycle rally from Vizinjam (Kerala) to Mumbai (Maharashtra), here on Thursday, officials said.

The bike rally, which was flagged off in Kerala on Jan 28, interacted with coastal and fishing communities in four states and Union Territory of Daman en route, stressing the importance of safety at sea, clean beaches and ecology, culminating here this afternoon.

Starting in a modest way with just 7 surface platforms in 1978, today the ICG has grown into a formidable force with 152 ships, 78 aircraft, and will grow to a forces level of 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft by 2030.

Living up to its motto 'Vayam Rakshamah' (We Protect), in 48 years, it has saved over 11,554 lives and 200 lives in 2023 alone.

Keeping a 24x7 vigil to ensure security in the Maritime Zones of India, the ICG daily deploys around 50-60 ships and a dozen aircraft to keep the seas safe and secure for the progress of the blue economy.

The vast seas with overlapping jurisdiction provide avenues for anti-nationals to exploit the maritime routes by posing themselves as mariners at work in the sea.

The ICG has also strongly enforced maritime laws in the near coast and the blue waters with seizure of weapons, contraband and narcotics worth Rs 15,343 Crores since inception with Rs 478 crore worth being seized in the year 2023 alone.

“Our collaborative actions have created an effective deterrence and created a shield at sea where the penetration by the smugglers has been made nearly impossible,” said an official.

Over the years, the ICG has inducted indigenous ships, aircraft, equipment and other assets in tune with 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' missions.

Another 21 ships are under construction at three shipyards including two Pollution Control Vessels to combat maritime pollution.

The ICG has inducted 16 ALH MK-III aircraft and another 9 ALHs, 8 Dornier and 6 multi-mission surveillance aircraft are likely to join its fleet soon.

On the marine environment protection front, the ICG being the Central Coordinating Authority for Oil Spill response in Indian EEZ, has ensured that there were no major oil spill incidents in Indian waters throughout last year.

The President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister have greeted and congratulated the ICG on completion of 47 glorious years of yeoman service to the nation and appreciated the remarkable role played by the service in pursuit of the nation's interests in the Maritime Zones.

