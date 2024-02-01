CJI Chandrachud Inaugurates Staff Library At Supreme Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a staff library in the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court.

In the staff library, student editions of law textbooks have been made available to help employees who are studying law. Apart from the legal textbooks, books relating to departmental examination, judicial entrance examination are included in the library for encouraging the professional growth of the employees.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging the habit of reading among employees, said a Press release issued by the apex court.

It added:“General reading books, both motivational and fiction titles, in English and Hindi are also housed. Print as well e-Newspapers and magazines both in English and Hindi are also available in the library for general reading.”

The staff library will use the state of art Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for issue and return of books.

