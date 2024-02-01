Austin Butler Reveals His Secret Childhood Crush

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Austin Butler, who essayed the role of Elvis Presley in the film 'Elvis', has revealed his first crush.

The actor said that his first crush was Danielle Fishel's character Topanga Lawrence, reports Female First UK.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', he said: "I think like Topanga on that show, 'Boy Meets World'.”

The 32-year-old actor was joined on the couch by his 'Masters of the Air' co-star Callum Turner, 33 - who is dating pop star Dua Lipa, 28 - and they both said the way to a woman's heart is penning love letters.

Austin said: "I think writing love letters, little notes.”

Callum agreed: "I was going to say love letters as well. I think writing to each other is a beautiful thing."

As per Female First UK, Callum Turner also revealed that his childhood crush was Jessica Rabbit. Austin, who previously dated model Kaia Gerber, also revealed his romantic secret talent.

He said: "I can make a rose out of a paper napkin.”

Meanwhile, Austin recently revealed Tom Hanks recruited him for 'Masters of the Air' while they were working on 'Elvis' together. The former Disney star played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2023 blockbuster opposite Hanks as the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Austin has revealed his co-star found him his next job in the Apple TV Plus war drama before they'd even wrapped filming.

--IANS

aa/kvd