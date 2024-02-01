Assam To Introduce Bill In Assembly To Promote Tourism Industry

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Feb 1 (IANS) The Assam government has decided to introduce Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill in the upcoming session of the state Assembly this month, officials said on Thursday.

A decision in this regard was taken in a state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday night in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"This is for the first time such a bill to be introduced in Assam. It will be beneficial for all stakeholders related to the tourism industry. The bill once converted into act will work as a regulatory tool for the betterment of the tourists and other people involved in the tourism business," Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah told reporters.

According to an official statement, all business and permitted activities related to tourism like hotels, heritage properties, homestay operators, service operations, travel agents will have to do a registration on a government designated portal. Moreover, an adventure safety audit committee to be instituted for conducting the risk assessment of adventure sites and activities.

The minister said that the proposed bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth via development of tourism and growth of infrastructure tourism.

