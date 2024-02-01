Radical Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- Scores of extremist Jewish settlers on Thursday stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem.
The General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that dozens of extremist settlers raided Al-Aqsa through the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police, and performed provocative Talmudic rituals.
The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque prevented people from entering, causing the number of worshipers to decrease for the fourth month in a row.
