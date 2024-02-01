Radical Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- Scores of extremist Jewish settlers on Thursday stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque/ al-Haram al-Sharif compound in the occupied city of Jerusalem.The General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that dozens of extremist settlers raided Al-Aqsa through the Magharebah Gate, under heavy protection from the Israeli occupation police, and performed provocative Talmudic rituals.The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque prevented people from entering, causing the number of worshipers to decrease for the fourth month in a row.