JTB Showcases Jordan's Rich Heritage, Tourism At JTTX 2024

Amman, Feb.1 (Petra) -- The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) wrapped up its participation in the 12th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX 2024) held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from January 28 to 30.The exhibition highlighted the dynamic tourism attractions of Jordan, featuring the involvement of diverse Jordanian tourism and travel offfices, Royal Jordanian Airlines, and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).In a statement issued on Thursday, the JTB indicated that it held several fruitful bilateral meetings with Saudi and Gulf tourism and travel offices during the event, noting that the Jordanian pavilion attracted numerous visits from influential figures in Saudi Arabia, and its active presence on social media platforms garnered extensive media coverage, further enhancing the JTB's presence and reach.Visitors to the Jordanian pavilion had the opportunity to explore and discover the country's most captivating experiences and tourist sites. The JTB provided valuable information to encourage visitors to plan their visits to Jordan during the upcoming spring season, when the Kingdom welcomes a significant influx of tourists from various nationalities, particularly from the Gulf region.The JTB distributed informative booklets and brochures, showcasing the diverse range of tourism offerings in Jordan. These materials served to educate visitors about the country's rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, breathtaking natural wonders, and renowned hospitality, enticing them to embark on an unforgettable journey to Jordan.