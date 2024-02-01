Israeli Forces Intensify Raids On Deir Al-Balah, Al-Amal Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 1 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation army has intensified its raids on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and, for the third time, stormed the courtyard of Al-Amal Hospital, located west of Khan Yunis, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).On Wednesday, the hospital handled 12 bodies, including that of an employee and a volunteer from the PRCS, along with six additional injuries, as revealed by the PRCS.The occupation forces unleashed gunfire on the hospital and its structures, resulting in bullets penetrating five vehicles, including three ambulances.Israeli forces persist in targeting and besieging Al-Amal Hospital, an affiliate of the PRCS, for the eleventh consecutive day, firing at any moving objects in the hospital's vicinity.Medical sources have reported a devastating toll, with 42 Palestinians, including children and women, losing their lives in the Israeli bombing of the central and southern Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours.Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, has indicated that the occupation army is actively burning Palestinian homes in Gaza, following orders from its officers leading the fighting.The bodies of 14 Palestinians were able to reach Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, after the occupation forces withdrew from the vicinity. However, the situation remains dire, with continuous Israeli artillery shelling targeting the Al-Amal neighborhood and the surroundings of the PRCS for the eleventh consecutive day.The latest figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported 26,900 deaths and 65,949 injuries since the commencement of the Israeli aggression on Gaza on October 7.