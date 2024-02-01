               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Zarqa Re-Exports Top JD27.877 Mln In January 2024


Zarqa, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- The value of re-exports of factories and companies in Zarqa governorate totaled JD27.877 million during January, as 431 certificates of origin were issued, according to statistics from the Zarqa Chamber of Commerce (ZCC).
Chairman of ZCC, Hussein Shreim, said on Thursday that vehicles and car parts constituted the majority of Zarqa's exports for the same months, in addition to construction material, sanitary ware, medicine, food, clothing, jewelry, electrical and electronic appliances, furniture, and stationery.

