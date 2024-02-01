National Football Team Pursues Semifinal Spot In AFC Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Feb. 1 (Petra) -- In a pivotal moment for Jordanian football, the national team is gearing up to take on Tajikistan in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled for Friday, at 2:30 PM.The much-anticipated match, unfolding at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Doha, holds the promise of propelling the national team into the semifinals for the first time in its storied history.This encounter signifies a historic juncture for Jordan's football aspirations, and the team has diligently prepared for the challenge. Intensive training sessions have been conducted, fostering a heightened sense of morale and an unwavering determination among the players to clinch a victory.However, this significant fixture will see the absence of Nizar Al-Rashdan due to receiving his second yellow card, posing a tactical challenge for the team. Nevertheless, the squad remains focused and optimistic about its chances in this crucial quarterfinal clash.