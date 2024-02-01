America responds to reports of elongated drone agreement with India

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the US State Department revealed on Wednesday that the Biden administration has not yet formally notified the United States Congress regarding its intended sale of 31 MQ-9B Predator armed drones to India, a deal valued at USD3 billion and finalized last year. The statement was issued in response to reports circulating in the Indian media suggesting a delay in the deal due to allegations of an Indian conspiracy to assassinate Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.



According to digital media outlet The Wire, the finalized deal, initially established during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, has been put on hold. Citing undisclosed sources, the report indicates that members of the United States Congress have suspended the legislative process required for the deal's progression, expressing discontent over the alleged brazen attempt to assassinate Pannun. Additionally, PTI news agency reported that negotiations have slowed down after United States federal prosecutors implicated an Indian link in the failed murder plot.



United States State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed the matter, acknowledging that the drone deal holds "significant potential" for advancing defense cooperation between the two nations. However, he refrained from specifying a deadline for formally notifying the United States Congress of the agreement.



Miller emphasized the crucial role of Congress in the United States arms transfer process, noting routine consultations with members of Congress on foreign affairs committees before the formal notification. He asserted, "We routinely consult with members of Congress with the foreign – on the foreign affairs committees before our formal notification to – so we can address questions that they might have. But I don't have any comment on when that formal notification might take place."



This article explores the complexities surrounding the delayed notification of the drone deal, examining the reported reasons behind the postponement and the potential implications for United States-India defense cooperation.





