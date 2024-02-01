Watani Al Emarat signs MoU with Emirates Society for Parent Care and Relief

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, January 31, 2024: Watani Al Emarat Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Society for Parent Care and Relief to encourage responsibility among community members towards senior citizens and offer comprehensive support to meet their requirements. The key objective is to create a regulated alliance between both parties and realize the common goals that support, enhance, and conserve the identity and citizenship values of the UAE. Furthermore, through this agreement, both parties aim to encourage the development of society, intensify the bond between its various segments and promote the concepts and principles of belonging and loyalty.



The agreement was signed between His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and His Excellency Counsellor Ahmed Salem Sodin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief. The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of Watani Al Emarat Foundation in Dubai under the presence of several directors, officials, and employees of both parties.



His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi said: “We are delighted to enter into an agreement with Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief, a leading national association, as it underscores our commitment to instilling positive values, behaviors, and traditions amongst the youth. Through this move, we seek to highlight the conventional practices and customs in the UAE’s society and safeguard its legacy. These efforts align with the wise leadership’s aim of establishing a robust Emirati community and promoting national identity. The Foundation seeks to share expertise and knowledge to benefit both parties and the Emirati society mutually.”



His Excellency Counselor Ahmed Salem Sodin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief, said: “The collaboration between Watani Al Emarat Foundation and Emirates Society for Parents Care and Relief holds a significant role in raising the value of social services offered, as well as improves the overall quality of life for elderly members of the society. This step signifies the collective efforts of the community to cater to their needs and give them proper care. One of the objectives of this community partnership is to ensure the development and well-being of the elderly people by efficiently meeting their needs by initiating innovative services and programs.”



In line with his constant efforts to provide care for the elderly, His Excellency highlighted his keenness to launch additional projects that will strengthen the position of this community. H.E. Sodin also noted his optimism on this collaboration, particularly since both organizations are committed to upholding national identity and strengthening humanitarian values and principles. Additionally, he seeks to improve the standards of care and respect given to the elderly in families and society.



The critical goals of the MoU are to create a framework that will promote coordination and collaboration for the improvement and development of projects, programs, and sponsored services related to the care and relief of parents. It seeks to effectively manage communication and interaction between the parties to achieve common interests for the targeted groups. Furthermore, the agreement underscores the relevance of exchange of knowledge, experiences, advice, studies and best practices between both parties in their respective fields of expertise. The agreement will raise awareness on the significance of parents’ care and relief, realizing their key role in maintaining stability and interconnectedness within society.





