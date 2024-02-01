THE ELITE CARS LAUNCHES THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED JETOUR T2 IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) Jetour took its first international bow on January 27 in the UAE, underscoring the Region's global importance



January 29, 2024, Dubai, UAE – The Elite Cars, the exclusive distributor of Jetour in the UAE, launched the JETOUR T2 model on January 27. The fast-growing global automotive brand is known for bringing a “Safe, Comfortable, Intelligent, and Robust” Travel+ lifestyle to individuals. The launch in the UAE marks a historic milestone as the new model’s first-ever global introduction. It underscores the brand's dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining the SUV automotive landscape in the region.



The launch event took place at Terra Solis and attendees were treated to a visual extravaganza as the night sky lit up with a synchronised drone show that showcased the car’s design along with the vision for Jetour and The Elite Cars, culminating with a mesmerising display of fireworks. Notably, to commemorate the momentous occasion, six of the first customers of the Jetour T2 were ceremoniously handed the keys to their cars.



The new off-road SUV model is the first T-series product under the JETOUR brand, representative of the spirit of travelling and modern luxury. Designed for thrill seekers, this 4x4 SUV experience combines intelligent, cutting-edge technology, an exquisite muscular design and unparalleled performance.



No matter the terrain or challenge, be it the bustling urban streets or the steep inclines in nature, the JETOUR T2 ensures a smooth and exhilarating drive. Notable features include its 4-cylinder 2.0 Turbo-charged engine delivering 254 bhp, choice of seven driving modes, intuitive multi-function display, bilingual voice control, and Kunpeng Power.



"We take great pride in introducing the highly anticipated JETOUR T2 to our esteemed clientele in the UAE, who will have the unique distinction of being the first to own and drive these exceptional vehicles. As part of our steadfast dedication to provide a world-class experience, we are committed to catering to their needs and surpassing their expectations," remarked Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Co-Founder, The Elite Cars. "With its impeccable design and advanced features, Jetour's latest model - The T2 is perfectly suited for the demands of this region. Our valued customers can venture into any terrain with peace of mind, knowing that their JETOUR T2 will effortlessly conquer any challenge."



“We have seen exponential growth in the UAE since our official launch in 2018, and are confident that, with the launch of the all-new JETOUR T2, we will continue to further captivate the hearts of customers in the region, given our strong appreciation towards innovation, quality craftsmanship and performance,” comments Mr. Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto and Vice President of Chery Automobile Co. Ltd.



Jetour takes pride in providing extraordinary peace of mind through our industry-leading warranty and service packages. Our remarkable 10-year/1 million kilometre warranty and comprehensive 3-year service package guarantee outstanding after-sales support, enabling our customers to enjoy a seamless ownership experience and complete satisfaction throughout their journey with Jetour.





