Data shows Russia beating America as Brazil`s number one diesel provider

(MENAFN) In a significant shift of trade dynamics, Russia has emerged as Brazil's primary exporter of petroleum products, surpassing the United States, according to reports by the Financial Times on Tuesday. Citing official government figures and data from analytics firm Kpler, the FT reveals that as Russia seeks alternative markets for its petroleum products in the face of Western sanctions, Brazil has become a key buyer in this new geopolitical landscape.



In the year 2023, Brazil, a fellow BRICS member, imported a staggering 6.1 million tons of Russian diesel fuel, valued at USD4.5 billion. This marks a remarkable increase from the previous year, with only 101,000 tons imported at a value of USD95 million—a staggering 6,000 percent surge in terms of volume. Concurrently, Russian shipments of fuel oil to Brazil in 2023 reached a value of USD5.3 billion, a substantial rise from the USD1.1 billion recorded in 2022, reflecting a notable year-on-year growth of 400 percent.



Kpler's data tracking indicates that Brazil surpassed Turkey in October, becoming the largest buyer of Russian diesel. The significant surge in diesel imports throughout 2023 positions Russia as Brazil's primary supplier of this crucial fuel, surpassing the traditionally dominant role of the United States.



Meanwhile, the surge in fuel oil exports has propelled Russia's refined petroleum product shipments to Brazil to their highest level in the four weeks leading up to December 31, as reported by data from Vortexa and compiled by Bloomberg earlier this month.



Brazil's Industry and Foreign Trade Ministry, in response to these shifts in trade patterns, highlighted that the country's trade decisions are influenced by various factors. The substantial increase in fuel imports is described as a consequence of decisions made by private agents, aligning with the principles of supply and demand in the global energy market.



This article explores the implications of Russia's ascendance as Brazil's leading diesel supplier, delving into the geopolitical factors driving this change, the surge in petroleum product shipments, and the evolving dynamics of Brazil's energy trade amidst a backdrop of global economic shifts.





