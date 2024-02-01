Roll Groovers Market Size & Report Overview 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Roll Groovers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Roll Groovers Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Roll Groovers Market?
The roll groovers market is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031.
What are Roll Groovers?
Roll Groovers are tools that are used in plumbing and pipe fabrication to create notches along the length of pipes. These grooves serve a vital purpose in pipe joining systems, mainly in fire sprinkler and water distribution systems. The primary function of roll groovers is to prepare pipes for a mechanical coupling, enabling a secure and leak-resistant connection. These are used in various industries, including industrial, construction, and commercial plumbing and ensuring the integrity of pipe connections, particularly in applications where maintaining the flow of fluids or gases is essential.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Roll Groovers industry?
The Roll Groovers market growth is driven by the increasing construction and infrastructure sector as the demand for reliable, efficient plumbing and piping systems grows. Additionally, the rising awareness of the benefits of mechanical pipe joining systems is fueling the demand for roll groovers as these systems provide advantages such as cost savings, faster installation, and reduced labor requirements compared to traditional methods like welding or threading. Moreover, the versatility of roll groovers in handling various materials contributes to their widespread use as they can be employed with steel, ductile iron, and certain types of plastic pipes, making them suitable for a broad range of applications. This adaptability enhances the market demand across different industries, from commercial and industrial plumbing to fire protection systems. In conclusion, the roll groovers market growth is driven by factors such as increased infrastructure development, the versatility of these tools, awareness of the benefits of mechanical joining systems, as industries continue to prioritize efficiency and cost-effectiveness in pipe preparation, the roll groovers market is likely to experience sustained growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Manual Roll Groovers
Hydraulic Roll Groovers
Electric Roll Groovers
By Pipe Diameter:
Small Diameter (Up to 2 inches)
Medium Diameter (2 inches to 12 inches)
Large Diameter (Above 12 inches)
By End-Use Industry:
Construction
Oil and Gas
Water and Wastewater
Chemical and Petrochemical
Power Generation
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Egypt
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
RIDGID
Victaulic
Rothenberger
Wheeler-Rex
Reed Manufacturing
Apollo Machinery
Milwaukee Tool
Cembre
GROOVERS India
H&M Pipe Beveling Machine Co., Inc.
Pro-Max Tools
REMS
ROTHENBERGER Industrial
Nerrad Tools
Wheeler-Rex Manufacturing Company, Inc.
