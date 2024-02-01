QFC HOSTS SEMINAR HIIGHLIGHTING KEY DATA PROTECTION PRINCIPLES IN THE AGE OF AI

(MENAFN- Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority) 31 January 2024, Doha – Qatar: In observance of International Data Privacy Day, the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce, organised a seminar entitled “Data Protection in the Age of AI” on 30 January 2024. The event featured a distinguished line up of experts in data protection, legal professionals, and speakers from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), shedding light on global best practices in data privacy and protection.

Among the notable attendees were U.S. Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Timmy Davis, alongside a diverse audience of business leaders, policy makers, regulators, academics, students, legal experts, and IT professionals from both Qatar and the United States.

Focused on the convergence of data protection and artificial intelligence (AI), the seminar offered invaluable insights into the fundamental aspects of data protection principles. It encompassed discussions addressing the regulatory landscape for AI, the role of AI in ensuring compliance with regulations, and considerations around cross-border privacy rules. Additionally, NIST delivered compelling presentations on the NIST privacy framework and the NIST artificial intelligence risk management framework.

"As the United States and Qatar navigate the transformative landscape of AI, our bilateral collaboration becomes increasingly vital. Together, we can ensure responsible AI practices not only contribute to solving global challenges, but also to strengthening the bonds between our nations. By fostering innovation and addressing the ethical dimensions of AI, the United States and Qatar stand united in promoting a future where the benefits of AI are harnessed responsibly for the prosperity and security of both our nations.", said U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Timmy Davis.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, underscored the significance of the event, stating, "At the QFC, we uphold the legal and moral responsibility to safeguarding private information entrusted to us by our valued stakeholders. This seminar, organised in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce, underscores our commitment to championing strong data protection measures and principles. By fostering meaningful dialogue that transcends borders and industries, we collectively strive to address regulatory challenges and set a course for the responsible and ethical use of information.”

Reflecting on the dynamic intersection of data protection and artificial intelligence, Daniel Patterson, Data Protection Commissioner, QFC, said, “In this transformative era of rapid technological advancement, understanding the intricate interplay between data protection and AI is crucial. The seminar has sparked insightful discussions exploring the challenges and opportunities within this evolving landscape, highlighting ways to ensure that privacy is upheld as we continue to propel forward in our digital evolution.”





