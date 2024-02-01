Ayshei unveils its highly anticipated Web3-enabled marketplace, Ayshei.com

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – February 01, 2024 – Ayshei.com, the first-of-its-kind Web3-enabled online marketplace, has officially launched, marking a paradigm shift in the UAE digital commerce landscape. The marketplace introduces a novel approach to customer-2-customer (C2C) online commerce, providing users with a dynamic space to buy, sell, and bid on products and services.



Aysheialso introduces an open auction model, featuring multiple categories, public chats, online payment options, and turnkey logistics as well as, a unique live auction feature enabling live streaming to engage bidders in real-time. In addition to the open auction model, the marketplace integrates innovative bargaining features to ensure users get the best deals, culminating in a robust and interconnected community.



Mr. Mohammed Shaiba Al Mazrouei, CEO of Ayshei, commented on the launch: "We are thrilled to bring Aysheito the UAE market, offering a new way for buyers and sellers to connect. Users can now join and become part of the Ayshei community, where opportunities are limitless. In addition, we will be launching the complementary mobile app offering our users further on-the-go convenience. We are also proud that Aysheiis built upon Web3-enabled blockchain technology, ensuring a transparent, open and decentralized platform granting our users more security and control, resulting in a truly customer-centric online experience."



The marketplace offers Emirates ID profile verification, UAE Pass integration, high-value product authentications, inspections, and advanced transaction monitoring. Additionally, Ayshei has partnered with Transguard, a leader in logistics solutions, to guarantee best-in-class end-to-end services for seamless and efficient deliveries.



Future Aysheifeatures include Proptech solutions for the real estate market, other AI-driven technologies and more. “Ayshei Business” will also launch by mid-2024, targeting the needs of SMEs, home businesses, and independent sellers. Offering an all-in-one virtual store, enabling users to create online trade licenses and bank accounts, in addition to payment gateways and logistics (including end-to-end self-storage and delivery).



Ayshei aims to revolutionise the digital commerce landscape in the UAE. Supported by Medad Holding and other notable investors, the company is underpinned by a strong financial foundation, ensuring longevity, strength, and reliability.





