Telxius’ Derio Data Center Recognized for Excellence in Global Connectivity

MADRID, 1 FEBRUARY 2024 – Telxius, a leading global connectivity provider, has been recognized at the 2024 Data Center Market (DCM) Awards for its Derio Data Center. It has won the award for Excellence in Connectivity, providing a state-of-the-art facility near Bilbao, in northern Spain, designed to harness the potential of the subsea cables connected to it.



The carrier-neutral Derio Data Center offers an open architecture with advanced colocation capabilities to ensure that any carrier, hyperscaler, cloud or content provider can benefit from its cutting-edge services and high interconnection capacity. It provides secure managed housing for mission-critical equipment, featuring Tier III specifications for maximum uptime, performance and efficiency. Derio provides a “one-stop shop” for businesses’ connectivity requirements, with existing connections including, among others, Telefónica, Arelion, Colt Technology Services, EXA, Sipartech and Euskaltel.



“We are very proud to see our Derio Data Center winning this award within the data center industry. The facility is enabling all kinds of businesses to securely house their equipment and expand their global connectivity capabilities, all while running on 100% renewable energy. This award recognizes the value we are delivering to customers and how we are enabling digital innovation with simple and powerful solutions” said Mario Martín, CEO at Telxius.



The Derio Data Center was purpose-built to channel the capacity of the next-generation subsea cable systems connected to it, such as Marea and Grace Hopper, and push it to the main communications nodes in Europe. It provides the gateway to a diverse path from the Americas to Europe that offers the lowest latency and highest capacity between the two continents, with onward terrestrial connectivity to key hubs like Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, Marseille, Madrid and more.



Telxius offers colocation capabilities in strategic locations worldwide with interconnection to millions of potential customers through its Tier 1 IP network. Its colocation facilities are all connected with the main national and international operators and media-content providers, with redundant power supply, security protection systems, temperature and humidity control, plus Hands & Eyes services. Telxius’ entire global ecosystem includes eight next-generation fiber optic submarine cables and terrestrial backhauls together spanning 100,000+ km, almost 100 PoPs in 17 countries, plus 25 landing stations and data centers.



