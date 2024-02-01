Hanuman Flag Removal Controversy Spreads To Other Parts Of K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 1 (IANS) The Hanuman flag removal row, that became a flashpoint between the Congress government, BJP and Hindu organisations in Karnataka, is now gradually spreading to other regions of the state.

After the removal of a Hanuman flag from a public place in Mandya district, green flags have been installed at public places in several towns.

The local people in Chikkaballapur city have filed a complaint with authorities to remove the green flag hoisted on a flag post near Doddabhajame Mane area on Thursday. The civic authorities had visited the spot and directed the concerned to remove the flag.

The BJP leaders have demanded removal of a half moon and star structure installed on the famous Clock Tower in Kolar city.

Kodagu-Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha has also urged the authorities to vacate the green flag in Mysuru city.“Don't you see the green flag near Ambedkar Park in Kailasapuram in Mysuru city? Why have you removed one flag and let another to be here?” Pratap Simha had questioned the government.

The authorities had cleared the green flag at the Chandni Chowk in communally sensitive Shivajinagar in Bengaluru and hoisted the national tricolour following the controversy.

Meanwhile, sources in Bajrang Dal stated that they will launch the Hanuma Dhwaj campaign in Mandya from Friday in the district. Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishat (VHP) had announced that the saffron flag campaign will be taken up throughout the state where in flags would be hoisted atop all houses.

Samana Manaskara Vedike has called for a bandh in Mandya on February 7. While Bajrang Dal has called for a bandh in Mandya district on February 9 condemning the removal of the Hanuman flag. BJP unit had already observed state-wide bandh recently.

To avoid any untoward incident, more than 200 police personnel have been deputed at the Keragodu village in Mandya district from where the controversy started. The prohibitory orders will continue in the village. The Karnataka Government is in a fix over the development.

--IANS

mka/uk