Sultan Bolsters Kuwait presence with Opening of 49th Store in Mishref

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait City, January 7, 2024 - Sultan Center Food Products Company (Sultan), announced today the opening of its 49th store in Kuwait. The new store, adjacent to the Yarmouk Sports Club in Mishrif, is part of Sultan’s 2025 vision to have a store within a ten-minute drive from any point in Kuwait’s inhabited areas.



Sultan Vice Chairman Mr. Essam Al-Rifai said, “We’re very excited to announce that starting today over 92,000 residents in Mishref and surrounding areas are now closer than ever to a Sultan shopping experience and the diverse choices of high-quality food and consumer goods we bring and become the preferred destination in the retail sector.”



Mr. Al-Rifai added, “We pledged to open 20 new branches between 2020 and 2025. With the opening of this store in Mishref today, we have successfully launched 15 branches so far, and we are fully committed to achieving our plan to be closer to our customers.”



Sultan CEO Ms. Khadija Oubala said, “Earlier this year, we celebrated the unveiling of Sultan's new identity coinciding with the launch of our Adailiya store. Today, the new store in Mishref embodies our new identity and provides a wide range of in-demand local and international food products. We are also excited to announce that the next phase of the Sultan Mishref project will feature an additional area of 4,000 square meters, including a variety of retail spaces, facilities, essential amenities, and support programs. This is designed to further enhance the shopping experience of Mishref’s community, and create a dynamic hub for social interaction and economic growth. We look forward to revealing these new aspects and the ongoing development of Sultan.”



Sultan Center Food Products Company is the largest independent retailer on the Kuwait Stock Exchange. It owns and operates a network of over 70 stores in the Middle East. This includes 12 branches in Jordan, three branches in Bahrain, and eight branches in Oman. In Kuwait alone, Sultan operates 49 branches, spanning from Jahra to Nwaiseeb, through three distinct store formats. These include 8 flagship stores, which cater to daily needs in every neighborhood; 11 Sultan Market stores; and 30 Sultan Express stores, which offer quick and convenient shopping options.





