'Qatari Investments In Jordan Reach $4.5Bn'

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber recently participated in a seminar titled 'Business Environment and Investment Opportunities in Jordan,' which was organised by the Ministry of Investment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The seminar took place at the Conferences Centre within the Expo Doha 2023 venue.

The seminar was attended by QC's First Vice-Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, and Second Vice-Chairman, Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, along with Khalifa Al Maslamani, Deputy Chairman of the Qatari Jordanian Joint Business Council.

H E Jordanian Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, spoke during the seminar in the presence of H E Minister of Industry and Trade, Yousef Al Shamali, and the Deputy of the Jordanian Ambassador to Qatar, Dana Khries.

In her remarks, H E Jordanian Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, praised the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Jordan at both the economic and political levels. She noted that Qatari investments in Jordan have reached $4 across various sectors including banking, real estate, tourism, energy, and industry.

Saqqaf reviewed the investment climate and opportunities in her country, highlighting the incentives available in Jordan that have positioned the country as an attractive investment hub. She noted that the Ministry recently launched the 'Invest in Jordan' platform, which provides all the necessary information for potential investors.

She reviewed investment opportunities with high added value, estimated at $1.4 billion across 17 promising economic sectors.

The Jordanian Minister called on Qatari businessmen and investors to explore the business and investment environment, as well as the investment opportunities available in Jordan. She stressed the importance of providing all necessary facilitations and expediting procedures.

In a statement, Mohamed bin Twar lauded the robust relations between Qatar and Jordan, indicating that the Qatari private sector looks forward to enhancing cooperation and partnership with its Jordanian counterpart across various economic sectors.

He highlighted that there are many Jordanian companies operating in Qatar, whether in full capital or through alliances and partnerships with Qatari partners.

Twar said that Jordan is an attractive investment destination, noting that Qatari businessmen have made numerous investments in Jordan and expressing a strong willingness to expand these investments.

Also present at the seminar were Bilal Hammouri, Director of Investment Promotion at the Jordanian Ministry of Investment; Eng. Hussein Al-Safadi, CEO of the Aqaba Development Company; Omar Juwayed, General Manager of the Industrial Estates Company; and Kenan Jaradat, Chief Commercial Officer of the Abdali Investment Group, who participated in the symposium.

They delivered presentations that highlighted the most significant investment opportunities and advantages in their respective areas of management.