Qatar Airways Cargo Appoints Mark Drusch As Chief Officer Cargo

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo confirmed that Mark Drusch has been appointed as Chief Officer Cargo effective immediately.

With over 25 years in senior airline management roles, Drusch is a well-known figure in the aviation world. His most recent role was SVP Revenue Management, Alliances and Strategy at Qatar Airways where he led the development and implementation of the company's revenue strategy as well as managing strategic alliances with key partner airlines.

Prior to joining Qatar Airways, Drusch spent 20 years at Delta Air Lines, Continental Airlines and Lufthansa LSG Sky Chefs as Senior Vice President where he led the transformation in commercial airline strategy execution, revenue management, network planning and alliances. In addition, he was CEO and co-founder of e-Rewards and e-Miles, leaders in online panel research and online advertising.