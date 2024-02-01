Mondelēz International Is Among Africa’S Top Employers For Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Mondelēz International ( ) was recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Africa for the fifth consecutive year.

The leading multinational confectionery, food and beverage company was ranked 1st place in Nigeria, and 4th in South Africa overall among Africa's best employers, progressing from 3rd and 8th place respectively.

To merit Top Employer certification, companies are expected to participate in an HR Best Practices Survey covering key themes such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.



Mondelēz International's Senior Director, People Lead Sub-Saharan Africa, Cebile Xulu, says being certified by a highly regarded international authority such as the Top Employers Institute is powerful validation the business is successfully embracing and implementing global HR trends to create an environment where talent can thrive and is focused on putting their people first through their best-in-class HR policies.



A values-driven workplace

“At Mondelēz International, we place enormous emphasis on creating a values-driven workplace that cares for employees, customers, and consumers. This is important in a world where the competition to attract and retain top talent is fierce and the emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be a key feature of thriving and successful organisations”

“From the feedback reports issued by the Institute, we learned that our organisation ranked highly across all six (6) domains, namely Business & People Strategy, Performance Management & Career Development, Leadership, Digital HR, Employee Listening, Rewards & Recognition, Purpose & Values, Ethics & Integrity, DE&I, and Sustainability.

“We have been highly deliberate in our efforts to build a wining culture and these results are confirmation that we are on the right track, despite the myriad of business and macroeconomic challenges we have had to navigate in our markets” notes Xulu.

What makes Mondelēz an employer of choice?

The snacking company boasts a large portfolio of global and local brands including Oreo, Cadbury, Bournvita, Tom Tom, Halls, Lunch Bar and Stimorol. Globally, it has a 150-country footprint and a talent base of about 80,000 employees. In this respect, Mondelēz International is well positioned to lead the future of snacking, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our collective love of our brands is shared with millions of people around the world. The markets we operate in are fast moving and layered, and present excellent opportunities for our people to do their best and stretch themselves on their growth journeys,” concludes Xulu.

