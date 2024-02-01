Avelo Soars Into Second Year At Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport As Region's Most Convenient Airline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Avelo surpasses 2,100 flights and 586,000 Customers in first year at ILG

PHILADELPHIA and WILMINGTON,

Del., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, Avelo Airlines took flight for the first time from its East Coast base at Philadelphia's Wilmington Airport (ILG) for Orlando. Today, Avelo is celebrating the first anniversary of that inaugural flight which ushered in a new era of everyday low fares, convenience and reliability for Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley Region travelers.

Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy

said, "Last February, we endeavored to make air travel more affordable, faster and easier for Philadelphia area travelers. Over the past year, we've done just that. In 12 short months we've transformed ILG from a non-commercial airport into a vibrant gateway to nine destinations spanning three states and Puerto Rico, and we've done it with industry-leading reliability. We are grateful for the positive reception the region has greeted us with and look forward to continued growth in the year ahead."

DRBA Deputy Executive Director Stephen Williams said, "The DRBA is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the return of nonstop, low fare service from Delaware's Wilmington Airport (ILG) to great destinations both within the continental USA and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico via San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). This first year has seen record passenger enplanements (boardings), excellent on-time service, and the airport's return to primary commercial service status well before the end of 2023. At DRBA, we look forward to another year of our partnership and commercial success for Avelo Airlines in Delaware, and we again applaud their decision to establish Wilmington-ILG as a 'base of operations' with dedicated aircraft and crew."

Soaring To New Heights

Since February 1, 2023, when Avelo opened its Wilmington base, the airline has completed over 2,100 flights and flown nearly 586,000 Customers at ILG.

Avelo currently serves the following nine destinations from ILG: Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR); Wilmington, N.C. (ILM); San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) and six cities in Florida: Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Orlando (MCO), Sarasota / Bradenton (SRQ), Tampa (TPA) and West Palm Beach (PBI). Customers can make reservations at AveloAir .



Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Most Convenient Airport

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly fast, smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways and railways makes it the most convenient and travel-friendly airport for Philly and the Delaware Valley, which encompasses portions of four states: Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown over four million Customers on over 30,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 43 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico.

Along the way, Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country.

All Avelo flights are nonstop, and

on almost every route at least one airport is a small, easy to use airport. This makes every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

Avelo is distinguished by its reliability. In

2023, Avelo achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second-best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Additionally, Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose - to Inspire Travel. The airline offers travelers everyday low fares, time and money-saving convenience, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 16 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 43 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), and opening in May 2024, the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport (STS). For more information visit AveloAir

or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

