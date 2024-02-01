Guidehouse Insights Estimates North American Plug-In EV Sales Will Grow To Nearly 14 Million Units By 2032

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PEVs are poised to continue growing as the industry transitions to greater levels of electrification



assess the market for plug-in EVs (PEVs) and EV supply equipment (EVSE) in North America and identifies key emerging market trends.

Sales of PEVs in North America have seen significant increases in 2022 and 2023. In the first three quarters of 2023, PEV sales exceeded the 2022 total. In the US, the third quarter of 2023 saw more than 300,000 battery EVs (BEVs), a subset of PEVs, sold for the first time in a quarter. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, annual PEV sales in North America are projected to grow from 1.7 million units in 2023 to 13.9 million in 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%.



"PEVs are now a significant piece of the North American new vehicle market and poised to continue growing as the industry transitions to greater levels of electrification," says Jason Pandich, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revised the clean vehicle credit program starting in 2023, and will further strengthen PEV sales, especially as local battery production and new raw material supply chains, which are required to qualify for these credits, come online."

Several factors are contributing to these gains, including more models available, wider consumer acceptance of PEVs, an improving public charging landscape, and increased regulatory pressure to hasten the transition to PEVs. Guidehouse Insights expects automakers to prioritize new models, and specifically BEVs. Despite automakers revising their production targets because of concerns about high interest rates and the volatility of battery raw material costs, several PEV models saw price cuts in 2023 as sales continued growing, according to the report.

The report, EV Geographic Forecast - North America ,

analyzes EV technology innovations, incentives, policies, and vehicle availability to analyze PEV adoption in the US and Canada on national, state/province, and sub-state/province levels. The estimates are driven by battery pack and technology innovations, fuel prices, model availability, and zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandates. They include passenger car and light truck breakouts in addition to powertrain breakouts by plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) and BEVs. Analyses for deployment of EV Supply Equipment (EVSE) is also included. EVSE deployments are segmented by technology-Level 1 (L1), Level 2 (L2), and DC fast chargers-and use cases, including fleet, public, multi-use dwellings (MUD), single-use dwelling (SUD), SUD-shared, and workplace. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website .



