Iris Energy To Release Second Quarter And Half Year FY24 Results And Host Conference Call On February 15, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 01, 2024 -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN ) (together with its subsidiaries,"Iris Energy", or the"Company"), a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and six-months ended December 31, 2023, on Thursday, February 15, 2024 USA Eastern Time and will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. USA Eastern Time. The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at
|
Webcast and Conference Details
| Time & Date:
| 5:00 p.m. USA Eastern Time, Thursday, February 15, 2024
|
|
| 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time, Friday, February 16, 2024
|
|
| Participant
| Registration Link
|
|
| Live Webcast
| Use this link
|
|
| Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A
| Use this link
|
Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.
100% renewables: Iris Energy targets sites with low-cost, under-utilized renewable energy, and supports local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and proprietary data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets Seasoned management team: Iris Energy's team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers with cumulative experience in delivering >US$25 billion in energy and infrastructure projects globally
Contacts
Media
Jon Snowball
Domestique
+61 477 946 068
Investors
Lincoln Tan
Iris Energy
+61 407 423 395
...
To keep updated on Iris Energy's news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at .
