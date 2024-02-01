Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market Size To Worth USD 11,200.5 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 10.27%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market Size was valued at USD 4,213.0 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market Size is expected to reach USD 11,200.5 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, BGI Group (MGI Tech Co. Ltd.) and Other Key Vendors.

New York, United States , Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size is to Grow from USD 4,213.0 Million in 2023 to USD 11,200.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.27% during the projected period.





Kits for preparing nucleic acid samples are essential for isolating, purifying, and amplifying DNA and RNA for use in PCR, sequencing, and gene expression studies, among other processes. The growing applications of genomic research, the need for customized treatment, and the rising investments in life sciences research are driving the strong expansion of the global market for nucleic acid sample preparation kits. The increasing frequency of genetic diseases, the development of molecular biology methods, and the surge in genomics and proteomics research are the main drivers of market expansion. These kits provide effective and dependable nucleic acid extraction methods for researchers and labs, guaranteeing high-quality samples for further investigations. The growing need for cutting-edge genomics research instruments is the main factor propelling the worldwide market for nucleic acid sample preparation kits. The market is expected to rise further due to the rising incidence of genetic diseases and the growing uses of nucleic acid sample preparation kits in customized medicine and diagnostics. The effectiveness and dependability of these kits are increased by technological developments in molecular biology procedures, drawing laboratories and researchers. Constraints on the worldwide nucleic acid sample preparation kit market include the high cost of sophisticated kits, which prevents smaller research centers from using them. Sophisticated sample matrices might also make it difficult to obtain the best possible nucleic acid extraction and purification.

Browse key industry insights spread across 187 pages with 124 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sample Type (Cell-free, Cellular, Blood, Plasma, and Others), By Target Type (Viral, Bacterial, Fungi, Spores, and Others), By Kits (DNA Only, RNA Only, Combined DNA and RNA Kits), By Formats (Single Samples, 96 Well Plate Kits, Automated Kits, Magnetic Bead-Based Kits, Spin Column-Based Kits, Others), By Use Case (Research Use Only (RUO) Kits, Diagnostic Kits, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Utilities and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The blood segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market during the forecast period.

The global nucleic acid sample preparation kit market is categorized by sample type into cell-free, cellular, blood, plasma, and others. Among these, the blood segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the global nucleic acid Sample Preparation Kit market during the forecast period. For many diagnostic applications, such as blood cancer profiling, infectious disease testing, and treatment response monitoring, blood-based sample preparation is essential. Nucleic acid extraction and purification from whole blood samples are covered in this section.

The combined DNA and RNA Kits segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market during the projected period.

Based on the kits, the global nucleic acid sample preparation kit market is divided into DNA Only, RNA Only, Combined DNA and RNA Kits. Among these, the combined DNA and RNA Kits segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global nucleic acid sample preparation kit market during the forecast period. With the help of these kits, you can easily separate RNA and DNA from the same material. beneficial in situations when researchers must concurrently examine the profiles of gene expression and genomic DNA.

The diagnostic kits segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market during the forecast period.

Based on the use case, the global nucleic acid sample preparation kit market is divided into Research Use Only (RUO) kits, diagnostic kits, healthcare, retail & eCommerce, BFSI, utilities and others. Among these, the diagnostic kits segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market during the forecast period. Diagnostic kits are essential for detecting genetic markers linked to illnesses and are made for use in clinical settings. In molecular diagnostics, these kits are essential for illness diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy monitoring.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market over the predicted years. This is due to well-established research infrastructure, large expenditures in the life sciences, and a high frequency of genetic diseases are all factors driving the market's growth. Leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses are present, and encouraging government measures help to fuel the market's expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market during the forecast period. Market development is being driven by an increase in research activities, a growing emphasis on genomics in nations like China and India, and changing healthcare infrastructure. Growing consumer interest in genetic research and molecular diagnostics is fueling market expansion in this area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, BGI Group (MGI Tech Co. Ltd.), and others.

Recent Development

In November 2022, RevoluGen, a genomics company based in the United Kingdom, announced that it has signed a contract with Tecan Trading AG, a leader in the laboratory automated processes industry, to produce and supply Tecan's 96-well filter plates for use in RevoluGen's automated kits for extracting Fire Monkey High Molecular Weight (HMW)-DNA.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market, By Sample Type



Cell-free

Cellular

Blood

Plasma Others

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market, By Target Type



Viral

Bacterial

Fungi

Spores Others

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market, By Kits



DNA Only

RNA Only Combined DNA and RNA Kits

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market, By Formats



Single Samples

96 Well Plate Kits

Automated Kits

Magnetic Bead-Based Kits

Spin Column-Based Kits Others

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market, By Use Case



Research Use Only (RUO) Kits

Diagnostic Kits

Healthcare

Retail & eCommerce

BFSI

Utilities Others

Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Kit Market, By Region



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

