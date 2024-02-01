Antibiotics Market Revenue To Surpass USD 108 Billion By 2035, Says Research Nester

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major antibiotics market players include F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Lupin Limited, Melinta Therapeutics, LLC, and Bayer AG,

New York, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market size is expected to expand at ~8% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 108 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 43 billion in the year 2022 major element to influence the market growth is the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD. COPD is the third most significant cause of death globally, causing 3.2 million annual deaths and impacting almost 200 million people, or 4% of the world's population. Hence, for AECOPD, amoxicillin and doxycycline are frequently recommended owing to their favorable benefit-to-risk ratio. In certain individuals with serious COPD and recurrent exacerbations, prophylactic antibiotics have also been employed. As a result, the market revenue is set to rise for antibiotics.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @

Furthermore, with the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the importance of antibiotics is also rising. There were roughly 767 million coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide as of June 13, 2023. Throughout the epidemic, various healthcare facilities used antibiotics differently. Patients with COVID-19 were frequently given antibiotics, even though these drugs are ineffective against viruses similar to the one that caused COVID-19. Therefore, the market for antibiotics is set to rise over the coming years.

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost the Growth of Global Antibiotics Market

By 2030, one in six people on the earth is expected to be 60 years of age or older, according to the WHO. By now, there should be 1.4 billion persons over 60, compared to just 1 billion in 2020. It is projected that by 2050, there will be 2.1 billion people in the globe who are 60 years of age or older, a doubling of the current figure. People of all ages, including newborns to centenarians, can acquire bacteria as residents. However, most of the senior citizens pass away from infections. Hence, for many elder people, receiving quick treatment with an efficient antibiotic is essential to survival.

Antibiotics Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Population to Influence the Market Revenue in Asia Pacific

The antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is set to gather the highest revenue over the coming years. This growth of the market in this region is set to be influenced by the rising population. 60 percent of the global population, approximately 4.3 billion people, are located in the Asia and Pacific region, which is additionally residence to China and India, the two most populous nations on earth.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @

Rising Infection of UTI to Drive the Market Growth in North America

The North America market for antibiotics is estimated to have notable growth in the market over the forecast period. This could be on account of rising UTI infections in the region. Moreover, UTIs in hospitalized patients are linked to a 2.3% attributable death rate and an estimated USD 340–USD 450 million yearly cost in the US. As a result, the demand for antibiotics is growing.

Antibiotics, Segmentation by Indication



Skin Infections

Respiratory

Gastrointestinal

UTI

Blood Stream

Clostridium Difficile Ear Infections

The gastrointestinal segment is predicted to capture the largest revenue over the forecast period. This growth in the segment is set to be dominated by rising gastrointestinal diseases. About 4 million Americans suffer from digestive illnesses each year, making it one of the most serious and expensive medical conditions in the country.

Antibiotics, Segmentation by End-User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Others

The hospital segment is predicted to have notable growth in the market over the forecast period. This is estimated to be encouraged by rising healthcare expenditure. For instance, when it comes to healthcare spending, the United States leads the globe in expenditures. In 2021, the United States spent more than USD 4 trillion on health care.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in antibiotics market that are profiled by Research Nester are F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Lupin Limited, Melinta Therapeutics, LLC, Bayer AG, and others.

Recent Development in the Market



An exclusive license deal for tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (tebipenem HBr), a late-stage antibiotic expected to be used to treat complicated urinary tract infections, has been announced by GlaxoSmithKline plc and Spero Therapeutics. It is anticipated that the 3% phase clinical trial will begin in 2023. The therapeutic equivalent of Arbour Pharmaceuticals' reference listed drug (RLD) Erythromycin Tablets, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. announced, is the introduction of its generic Erythromycin tablets in 250 mg and 500 mg strengths. These tablets are expected to be used in the treatment of various bacterial infections and bouts of rheumatoid fever in penicillin-allergic patients.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

Keep your pet safe and sound by ensuring they receive the necessary animal vaccines. Discover why these vaccines are crucial for your pets' well-being and how they prevent them from harmful diseases.

The write-up summarizes the solutions utilized by animal health company to discard the problems in product analysis. It demonstrates the use of strategies, company uses to fabricate effective product analysis.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

CONTACT: AJ Daniel Corporate Sales, USA Research Nester Email: ... USA Phone: +1 646 586 9123 Europe Phone: +44 203 608 5919