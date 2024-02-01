Deep Dive Inside Podcast Is Back For Season 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The first episode of Season 2 is out today!

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the first episode of Season 2, Richie Greenberg , who ran for Mayor of San Francisco in 2018, joins the discussion. The episode delves into Greenberg's candidacy, the recall of Chesa Boudin (San Francisco's 29th District Attorney), and the low popularity of Mayor Breed. It also presents talking points on San Francisco's political environment, discussing the controversial SF politician Dean Preston and the unfortunate decline of the city.

Richie Greenberg is a San Francisco-based political commentator, national network contributor, columnist, ballot measure author, and city hall critic. He founded the movement to oust District Attorney Chesa Boudin in 2021.

During his candidacy as the Republican candidate for mayor of San Francisco (June 2018 special election), Greenberg focused on a tough-on-crime platform, holding city hall accountable, opposing "Safe Injection Sites," slashing the bloated budget, and addressing out-of-control homelessness spending.

Greenberg shares his viewpoint with the nation from his San Francisco headquarters, where he has lived, worked, and commuted for over twenty-two years.

Born and raised in Queens and on Long Island, NY, Greenberg moved to Los Angeles for college before settling in San Francisco.

Episode 2 of Season 2 features Ken Mauer, a former referee in the National Basketball Association (NBA) from the 1986–87 season to the 2021-22 season. Ken was forced to resign from the NBA for his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. He was a referee for 34 seasons.

Deep Dive Inside is a program that explores free-market economies and Western societies. Guests include leading personalities from the United States and the United Kingdom. Hosted by author, financier, and media entrepreneur Chadwick Hagan , the podcast is distributed by Spotify and also hosted on Atlantic Playbook on Substack. Produced by ZMI Arcadia.

