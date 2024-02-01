Itel's Power Series Flagship Launch - 3 New Smartphones To Debut In India, Including 24GB RAM & 45W Power Charging Models

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Following the recent anticipation of the potential launch of itel's new and revamped Power series, the latest source suggests that itel, a popular smartphone brand in India, is gearing up to revolutionise the market by launching three new smartphones, itel P55, itel P55+, and P55 T.

The series is set to bring multiple features for the first time in the segment.

Sources told IANS that itel P55+ will come equipped with a 45W charger, enabling an incredibly quick and efficient charging experience optimised for modern Gen-Z needs. Charging capabilities of this nature are usually associated with phones far exceeding this price range.

The smartphone is also tipped to carry a big 16GB RAM with 256GB ROM, these innovative features are set to position itel P55+ as a flagship itel smartphone.

Beyond specs, the itel P55+ is also said to come with an industry-first leather finish body, combining both style and performance.

There is a growing demand for larger battery capacity, quick charging capabilities, powerful multitasking, ample storage, and an immersive viewing experience.

Sources have also indicated that the itel P55 will carry a massive 24GB (8+16) RAM along with a 50MP + AI Clear Dual Camera. The upcoming itel P55 could be India's first smartphone with an expansive 24GB (8+16 ) RAM in the segment making it an ideal choice for productivity that can capture, download, create, and charge fast without limits.

The upcoming Power series is priced at an anticipated tag below Rs 10,000, the brand's commitment to affordability underscores a strategic approach to empower a larger audience with access to advanced features and innovations.

Beyond specifications, the upcoming P55 smartphones are expected to be a design marvel with a sleek and premium build. Emphasising a seamless blend of style and functionality, the brand aims to resonate with the preferences of Gen Z users.

Building on the success of 2023, itel's Power Series aims to redefine the segment by blending advanced technology and innovative features, all at an unbeatable price.

With a substantial consumer base of around 10 crores in India, itel's upcoming release is poised to reshape the smartphone landscape.

