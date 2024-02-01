Uri Road Accident: Death Toll Rises To 10

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) Two persons injured in the road accident near J&K's border town of Uri succumbed in hospital on Thursday, taking the death toll to 10, officials said.

Eight passengers had died and seven others were injured when a passenger vehicle dropped 100 metres into a ravine near Uri on Wednesday.

The injured were being treated at the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Baramulla town.

Officials said that two injured persons succumbed in the hospital on Thursday.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the bereaved families and sanctioned Rs 5 lakh to next of kin of each killed person while Rs 1 lakh was sanctioned in favour of the injured persons.

