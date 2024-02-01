Explosions Rock Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, locals heard a series of blasts Thursday morning.

The reports come from the town of Saky in the western part of the Russian-occupied peninsula, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote, according to Ukrinform.

"Explosions are heard in Saki from the Yevpatoria side, our subscriber reports," the posting reads.

Several Russian warships under repair in, Ukrainian guerillas report

A Russian military airfield is located just outside Saky in the village of Novofedorivka.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on January 31, a Ukrainian strike targeted the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.

