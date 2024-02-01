Explosions Rock Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, locals heard a series of blasts Thursday morning.
The reports come from the town of Saky in the western part of the Russian-occupied peninsula, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote, according to Ukrinform.
"Explosions are heard in Saki from the Yevpatoria side, our subscriber reports," the posting reads. Read also:
Several Russian warships under repair in Sevastopol
, Ukrainian guerillas report
A Russian military airfield is located just outside Saky in the village of Novofedorivka.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on January 31, a Ukrainian strike targeted the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea.
